Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Hits New 52-Week High at $49,550.00

Shares of Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £495.50 ($647.37) and last traded at £495.50 ($647.37), with a volume of 381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £494 ($645.41).

The business’s 50 day moving average is £486.96 and its 200 day moving average is £470.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

