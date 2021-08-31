PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Down 23.0% in August

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 568,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PetroChina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PetroChina by 41.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PetroChina by 37.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PTR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 253,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

PTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

