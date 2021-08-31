PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) versus Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Head to Head Comparison

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PetroQuest Energy and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 3 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.62%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Volatility & Risk

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Riley Exploration Permian N/A -57.83% -27.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 516.93 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PetroQuest Energy.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats PetroQuest Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

