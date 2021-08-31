Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 3,992 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,903 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

MSFT opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.71 and its 200-day moving average is $259.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

