Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 138,593.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,500 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,431,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,146,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

