PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading Down 0.2%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.08. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,037,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $24,867,000.

