PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 404.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $529,000.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

