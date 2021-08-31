Phala Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $44.31 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $233.97 million and approximately $44.31 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

