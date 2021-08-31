Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $20.97

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $19.18. Pharvaris shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pharvaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $64,447,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $28,897,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
