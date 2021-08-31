Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $20.97

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $19.18. Pharvaris shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pharvaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $64,447,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $28,897,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

