Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. 66,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,879. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $887,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 942,105 shares in the company, valued at $33,020,780.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,456 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,739,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

