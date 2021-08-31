Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 7,173 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,532.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $820,300.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $861,984.48.
- On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,760,800.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,501.65.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $816,185.04.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $501,017.25.
- On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $535,713.36.
Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. 133,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,426. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.86.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
