Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 7,173 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,532.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $820,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,760,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,501.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $816,185.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $535,713.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. 133,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,426. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

