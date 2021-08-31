Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

PSXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

NYSE:PSXP opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.