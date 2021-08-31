Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Up 21.0% in August

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

PLAB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 803,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,723. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $934.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,130. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 182,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 99,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 76,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

