Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells $4,160,723.24 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Chaim Indig sold 54,672 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $3,900,847.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chaim Indig sold 600 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $42,018.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Chaim Indig sold 102 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $7,140.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 524,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -94.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 90,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 1,455.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 115,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

