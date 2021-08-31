Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $149.28

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.28 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.26). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 97.10 ($1.27), with a volume of 2,388,839 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCTN shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £531.73 million and a PE ratio of 15.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.