Pigeoncoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,525.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $9,525.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004702 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.