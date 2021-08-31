Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 385,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. 7,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,539. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

