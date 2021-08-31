PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the July 29th total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE:PCN traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 61,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

