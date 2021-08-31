Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,021 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $17,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PDD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.64. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of -128.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.