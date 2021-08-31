Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $94.98

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.98, but opened at $97.53. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $98.67, with a volume of 101,594 shares traded.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.64.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.