Pine Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 7th

Pine Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PTOCU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. Pine Technology Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,756,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 102,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 10,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

