Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Major Shareholder Vep Group, Llc Sells 900,000 Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ping Identity stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. 756,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,849. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

