Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 4.13% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $381,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

Shares of PNW opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

