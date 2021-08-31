Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,395,000 after acquiring an additional 292,458 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pinterest by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 357,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after buying an additional 32,198 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Pinterest by 696.8% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $844,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. 11,600,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,401,290. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.