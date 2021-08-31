Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,132 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 32,169 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,278,530.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

