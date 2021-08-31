Pirl (PIRL) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirl has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $79,548.37 and $1.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,054.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.87 or 0.07291246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.86 or 0.01344954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00365140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00134111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.98 or 0.00603512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.81 or 0.00397015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00355535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

