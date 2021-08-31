PIVX Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $52.42 million and $654,770.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Carebit (CARE) traded 148.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012372 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012805 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 66,912,091 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

