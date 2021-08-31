Pizza (PIZZA) Price Reaches $0.0518 on Major Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $207,495.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001564 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.92 or 0.01358922 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

