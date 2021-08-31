Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the July 29th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Shares of PZRIF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.24.

Separately, TD Securities cut Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

