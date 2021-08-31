Pizza Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $216,587.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $216,587.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

