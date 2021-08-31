PKG Token (PKG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,430.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $259,033.88 and approximately $3,430.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.