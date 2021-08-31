Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

NYSE PLNT opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

