Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.74

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.74 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 13.30 ($0.17), with a volume of 47,500 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45. The stock has a market cap of £40.22 million and a P/E ratio of -13.30.

Plant Health Care Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

