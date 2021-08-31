Playcent 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $101,586.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $101,586.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

