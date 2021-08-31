PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $5.13

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.02. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 531 shares trading hands.

MYPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,420,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

