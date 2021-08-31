PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 501,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 647,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth $17,706,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

PHI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.26. PLDT has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 4.8%. PLDT’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

