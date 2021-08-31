Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.27

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.18). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,685 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.27. The firm has a market cap of £14.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

About Plexus (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.