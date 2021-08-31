PlotX Market Cap Hits $5.89 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $225,874.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

