Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,401.65

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,401.65 ($18.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49), with a volume of 272,719 shares trading hands.

PLUS has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Plus500 from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,401.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,418.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.