PlutusDeFi Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

