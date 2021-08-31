PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 482,385 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,385 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Philip Morris International worth $300,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 81,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $103.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

