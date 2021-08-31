PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,722 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.66% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $420,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $118.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

