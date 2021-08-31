PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $444,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $5.20 on Tuesday, hitting $2,914.59. The company had a trading volume of 27,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,685.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,405.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,929.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,231 shares of company stock valued at $358,439,832. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

