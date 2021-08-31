PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,964 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.23% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $861,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $291.07. 50,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,153. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.37 and a 200 day moving average of $261.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

