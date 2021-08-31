PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,230 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $773,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$117.17 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,355. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

