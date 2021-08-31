PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.58 Billion Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.46% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $2,580,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.5% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,383,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.91. 1,266,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,807,236. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

