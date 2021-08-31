PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $364.26 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,541,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 3.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $364,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $249.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

