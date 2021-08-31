PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $411.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,652,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,311 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $411,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

IVW traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. 63,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,383. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

