PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $434.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,863 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.75% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $434,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.80. 5,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,472. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $212.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.46.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.