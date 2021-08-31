PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $439.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $439,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,195. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.